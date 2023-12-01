U-High Junior Keylan Moses Commits to LSU Football

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Football’s 2025 class has the foundation laid. Keylan Moses committed to the Tigers this evening on his birthday. Keylan, the younger brother of former local star Dylan Moses, picked the Tigers over Oregon, Florida, Texas, and Tennessee.

Keylan’s older brother Dylan was a five-star recruit in the 2017 class and chose the Tide over the hometown team. A few years later his younger brother pledges to the Bayou Bengals.

Keylan is a 4-star in the class and is in the midst of a deep playoff run with the U-High Cubs. The junior is the 6th commitment in the Tigers 2025 class.

