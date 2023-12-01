Ukrainian delegation visits New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Ukraine continues to defend itself on the battlefield against Russia, three Ukrainian officials visited New Orleans.

They took part in an event at Tulane University on Thursday (Nov. 30) and then did one-on-one interviews with FOX 8.

Davyd Arakhamia, a majority leader in Ukraine’s Parliament, said their purpose for traveling to Louisiana is multifold.

“We came first to say thank you to all American people, especially in the great state of Louisiana,” said Arakhamia.

He said they underscored the need for continued U.S. support as well as how that support is benefitting America’s economy.

“Explaining our fight for the democracy, you know, like against Russian aggression, and explain why this is [in the] U.S. interest, not only Geo-politically, but also economically. Not many people, surprisingly on the street know that most of the money that is being allocated to Ukraine is being spent within the U.S. They create local jobs, pay local taxes, and boost the local production in the defense industry, so we’re trying to explain this,” said Arakhamia.

Roksolana Pidlasa, chair of the budget committee in Ukraine’s Parliament, is also a part of the Ukrainian delegation. She spoke of some of the suffering Russia has inflicted on Ukrainians.

“We find torture cells in every de-occupied region where they actually beat, hurt, electrocute Ukrainians who speak Ukrainian language or take part in some sort of resistance,” Pidlasa. “We believe that the main target and the aim of Russian soldiers and the aim of the Russian regime is to eliminate Ukraine as a country, as a sovereign country.”

Still, she said the U.S. Patriot Missiles Ukraine received are helping.

“Thanks to military support from the U.S., namely the shipment of U.S. Patriots [missiles] life in Kyiv is more or less okay, so you are able to live your life, to go to work without running to shelter every night but it’s not the same for the eastern parts of Ukraine because we don’t have enough of the Patriots to cover the entire country from Russian missiles,” said Pidlasa.

Arakhamia says even in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, the impact of the war is palpable.

“Everybody has on their cellphones special applications with siren alarms and sometimes we have like five or six. I have six kids, you know, I live in Kyiv. Whenever they go to school, [it’s] usually three, four times, they have alarms, they go to the shelter,” he said.

Vitalii Tarasiuk, Consul General of Ukraine for the southwest, was also present. He said he is from Kyiv.

“Yes, people are dying but for Ukraine; this is a war of survival because if we don’t fight we stop to exist,” he said.

Eddy Hayes is the Honorary Consul to Ukraine for Louisiana.

“So, this delegation was put together by the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine along with GNO Inc. and other local organizations to continue to get the message out about how important support for Ukraine is,” said Hayes.

But there is resistance by some members of Congress to more funding for Ukraine. Some Republicans on Capitol Hill say they will not support additional aid for Ukraine unless it is paired with border security measures.

And the Ukrainians who visited New Orleans area are not oblivious to that fact.

“We are concerned, and we are scared that Ukraine becomes a more political issue,” said Pidlasa.

There are concerns that the war between Israel and Hamas may eclipse Ukraine’s war.

“We were very privileged to have this high-level briefing from members of Parliament. President Zelenskyy was in Washington several weeks ago and the message that he received is that the U.S. government supports Ukraine, but the American people are starting to lose interest,” said Hayes.

And Ukrainians are also getting help from the Port of New Orleans and the Port of South Louisiana.

“The infrastructure is being destroyed so we have to reroute a lot of our cargo using the Danube River because before we mostly using the sea route, so we now use the river route and we need the experience of the ports of Louisiana because they’re using obviously a lot of the rivers here,” said Tarasiuk.

And they also are taking note of lessons from Hurricane Katrina.

“The Ukrainians are already thinking about the recovery and the rebuilding and the enormous amount of resources and intelligence it’s going to take to rebuild and we brought Vitalii and some of the other Ukrainian officials here several months ago to try and learn from Louisiana businesses, local leaders on what we did right after Katrina and what we did wrong,” Hayes said.

“Learn from your experience, learn from your mistakes,” said Tarasuik.

As for the war, they are convinced their country will win against Russia. “Everyone is working on victory,” said Pidlasa.

“When the invasion started almost two years ago our allies were doubting that Ukraine would hold for more than a couple of days but we proved everybody wrong,” Tarasuik stated.

The delegation will also visit Baton Rouge and Shreveport before heading to Dallas, Texas.

