Union leaders push for RTA changes at New Orleans City Council committee

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Union leaders representing Regional Transit Authority workers called out RTA leadership for its negotiating tactics and working conditions at Thursday’s (11/30) New Orleans City Council transportation committee meeting.

The leaders with United Labor Unions Local 100 expressed frustration to Councilmembers Eugene Green and Helena Moreno (the only councilmembers present) over the RTA’s refusal to recognize unionized employees outside of those who work in administration.

The meeting came after a FOX 8 Defenders investigation showing serious delays in the bus system.

“If RTA’s not delivering adequate service to the community, this is clearly a reflection of what’s going behind closed doors,” Local 100 Steward and Paratransit Supervisor Tierrani Clark-Esteen said.

RTA CEO Lona Hankins attended the meeting, giving a presentation on bus routes, leaving before the union presentation.

Union members and their supporters arrive at the meeting, two rows behind RTA CEO Lona Hankins and her team pic.twitter.com/4HE8VpzR96 — Chris Joseph (@Chris_D_Joseph) November 30, 2023

A RTA spokesperson said she declined an interview but sent a statement reading that it had reached an agreement with the union to begin talks with solely the administrative employees.

The statement read in part:

...This will allow the agency to begin negotiations with eligible staff. This eligibility is based on a ruling by the National Labor Relations Board. Once the permitted negotiations are completed, RTA is committed to working with the supervisors and all staff to make the RTA a great place to work and provide for families...

Union leaders argued the RTA is misinterpreting NLRB rules and violating Louisiana law. Additionally, the union speakers criticized the training of some RTA managers, the pay-scale for employees (arguing it should be based on seniority) and call for quarterly meetings with leadership.

“When RTA finally stops fighting its own workers, and comes to the table, they will find our union to be a partner and not an enemy, ” Clark-Esteen said.

The presentation ended with a call for city councilmembers to launch an investigation into the RTA’s labor practices.

Green said he would study the council’s powers (as the RTA is governed by a separate board). Moreno said she was disappointed Hankins did not stay for the presentation.

The Mayor of New Orleans appoints five members of the RTA’s board while the President of Jefferson Parish appoints three.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is not a member of the transportation committee.

