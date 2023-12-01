Warren Easton joins a stacked Catholic League

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Catholic League just got a lot tougher. The LHSAA sent out the new districts for 2024-26, and District 9-5A will be absolutely loaded in football.

The finalized Catholic League is: Edna Karr, Rummel, Brother Martin, Holy Cross, Jesuit, John Curtis, St. Augustine, and Warren Easton.

Last season, John Curtis won the Div. I Select title in football. This year, Rummel and Karr are in the state semifinals.

With the expanded district, each school will only play three non-district games.

