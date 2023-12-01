ZURIK: Council allocates millions more to unpaid judgments

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council on Fri., Dec. 1 bolstered a fund used to repay people who sued the city and won, but have waited years or decades to receive their payments.

FOX 8′s series of “Drained” investigations detailed that the city owed more than $36 million to hundreds of victims, but never allocated enough money to pay down the claims. The lawsuits filed by the victims blamed the city for causing a range of problems. That included a young child who was left with brain damage after being hit by a speeding police car. The family sued the city and won, but the city refused to pay the millions of dollars a judge said it owed the victim.

At the end of 2022, the council allocated $9 million to begin paying down the claims. In early 2023, it added $3 million to the fund. Friday, the council voted to add another $2 million to the fund in the 2024 budget, bringing the total to $14 million.

Council Budget Chair Joe Giarrusso said while some of the money has been paid from the fund, the council is pushing the City Attorney’s Office to speed up payments.

“We heard from so many of the people who spoke today and in stories that Lee and other covered for such a long time, the council has now allocated $14 million for judgments, there’s only been about $5 million that’s been spent. There’s about $9 million left. We really need to pay people and I feel a great amount of empathy for those people who have been unpaid on the judgment list for 15 to 20 years,” Giarrusso said.

Giarrusso says the city attorney’s office has made offers for payment to 411 of the 495 claimants who are currently owed money from the city.

