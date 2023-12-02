BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Flood threat ends, but passing showers through Sunday morning

Bruce: Flood threat is over; few passing showers through this evening
Bruce: Flood threat is over; few passing showers through this evening
By Bruce Katz
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The flood threat is over as the training heavy downpours have moved to our east. We will see a 30% chance of a few spotty stray passing showers through the afternoon into Sunday morning.

By Sunday night we dry out and turn breezy and a bit cooler. From there dry skies take over as no rain is expected Monday through mid next week. Temperatures stay warm Saturday as the cold front approaches with highs in the mid-70s. By Sunday, the front will pass through leaving temperatures in the mid-60s. Overnight lows by Sunday morning will be in the mid 50s north and near 60 south.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

