Bruce: Flood threat ends, but passing showers through Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The flood threat is over as the training heavy downpours have moved to our east. We will see a 30% chance of a few spotty stray passing showers through the afternoon into Sunday morning.

Bruce: The flooding rains are gone as a few spotty showers will pass by this afternoon and evening. Rain coverage now at 30%. Sunday morning may feature a few light showers as we dry through the day. Then dry skies return Monday through most of next week. pic.twitter.com/ucplhmjQo9 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) December 2, 2023

By Sunday night we dry out and turn breezy and a bit cooler. From there dry skies take over as no rain is expected Monday through mid next week. Temperatures stay warm Saturday as the cold front approaches with highs in the mid-70s. By Sunday, the front will pass through leaving temperatures in the mid-60s. Overnight lows by Sunday morning will be in the mid 50s north and near 60 south.

