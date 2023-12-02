BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Coast Guard suspends search for overboard fisherman Felipe Lozano

By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The US Coast Guard on Monday evening (Dec. 4) suspended its search for a 50-year-old commercial fisherman believed to have fallen overboard early Saturday in the Gulf of Mexico.

Family members identified the missing man as Felipe Lozano of Palacios, Texas.

Lozano was reported missing from the shrimping vessel Miss Winnie around 2 a.m. Saturday. The boat was 138 miles southwest of Port Fourchon at the time.

The Coast Guard at 6:16 p.m. Monday announced its search had been suspended at 5:30 p.m., after it said two aircraft and a cutter searched more than 2,000 square miles over more than 46 hours.

“We just want him home,” Lozano’s stepdaughter Cecily Gonzales told Fox 8 on Sunday. “We want him to be found and we wish we could be out there searching ourselves. But all we can do right now is pray and hope that we get a phone call that they found him.”

The Coast Guard said it dispatched search planes from stations in Mobile, Ala., and Corpus Christi, Texas, to head the search. The Coast Guard cutter Jacob Poroo also was sent to the region. Watchstanders also transmitted an urgent marine information broadcast to other mariners in the area.

Lozano’s family said the fisherman’s shrimping crew also was looking for the missing crewman.

The missing man’s wife, Karen Garcia, told Fox 8 their love story was a ‘blast from the past.’

“He was my first boyfriend when I was 16. We met 25 years later, and for the past five years we’ve been together,” Garcia said. “His kids, Crisitan, Seth, Ezra, Nicholas, Patrick ... prayers are being sent.”

Gonzales said Lozano would do anything for his family.

“Him going out there meant giving his loved ones what he could,” Gonzales told Fox 8.

The US Coast Guard said it is searching an area of the Gulf about 138 miles southwest of Port...
The US Coast Guard said it is searching an area of the Gulf about 138 miles southwest of Port Fourchon (indicated by the red dot) for a commercial fisherman reported overboard early Saturday (Dec. 2).(Google Maps)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLU student dead after incident at biology building
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Surveillance video captured Linda Frickey's gruesome murder on camera.
John Honore convicted of second-degree murder in death of Linda Frickey
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River

Latest News

Heavy rain produced street flooding throughout New Orleans early Saturday (Dec. 2), including...
New Orleans residents question leaders’ response to flooding
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
Louisiana has removed 197,000 people from Medicaid over five months
Saturday's storm and power failures affecting Sewerage & Water Board pumping capacity left...
Flood waters force Broadmoor resident to take a new route out of apartment
Willie Fritz formally introduced as head coach at Univ. of Houston
Willie Fritz formally introduced as head coach at Univ. of Houston
LSU QB Jayden Daniels named Heisman Trophy finalist
LSU QB Jayden Daniels named Heisman Trophy finalist