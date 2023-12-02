BBB Accredited Business
FIRST ALERT: Storms linger through the first half of the weekend

Rain Potential Today
Rain Potential Today(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:58 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The stormy weather continues throughout the day Saturday.

Rounds of heavy rainfall and a few stronger storms are possible. A flood watch is in effect through the morning for areas that have seen heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours.

We could pick up another inch or two across the area as the final rounds of storms move through, with some isolated totals closer to 3 inches.

The severe threat has lowered overnight but gusty winds with storms are still possible.

Temperatures stay warm Saturday as the cold front approaches with highs in the mid-70s. By Sunday, the front will pass through leaving temperatures in the mid-60s.

Light rain showers could linger into Sunday morning clearing out later in the day.

Drier weather takes over for the rest of the week along with cooler temperatures in the 60s.

