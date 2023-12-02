Leadership of last remaining French Quarter school ask board for permanent relocation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The last remaining school in the French Quarter could close its doors as leaders at Homer Plessy Community Schools ask the school board for a permanent relocation.

When Fox 8 first reported on this story in March, parents at Homer Plessy Elementary School in the French Quarter were rallying after NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams announced Plessy would be forced to permanently shutter due to the age of the building and extensive repairs that were necessary.

Williams walked back that decision, later holding community meetings with parents and other interested parties to learn more about Plessy and the role it plays in the neighborhood.

Students were already going to be moved to the McKenna building in the 7th Ward for a planned $3.5 million capital improvement project slated for the French Quarter building, but parents left those community meetings under the impression students would be back in the old building once repairs were completed.

But Williams had said around $11 million in repairs were necessary to keep Plessy in its building for the long-term.

On Friday, Homer Plessy Community Schools sent out a mass email to parents, notifying them that they had written a letter to the Orleans Parish School Board asking for the relocation to be made permanent.

“As many of you noted there are pros and cons to both facilities and the decision is nuanced and complicated. Earlier today, after long and careful consideration, the Plessy board of directors and I sent an email to Superintendent Williams to request we be permanently sited to the McKenna building,” the letter read.

“This decision was difficult and the loss of the French Quarter as a classroom for our students was heavily considered. In the end, the McKenna building offers the space necessary to ensure that all students can meet their academic and social emotional goals and needs.”

In the letter to the school board, Plessy CEO Meghan Raychaudhuri said the McKenna building offers more space for special needs students, integration of pre-K, which was formerly housed at Plessy’s Treme campus, and fosters greater parent participation.

But the letter also notes an internal survey was conducted that found 65 percent of respondent parents wanted their students back in the French Quarter school on Saint Philip Street.

“It’s just a very sad day,” said Johnette Arendt, a French Quarter resident who had advocated for Plessy to stay in its current home. “Very, very unfortunate and very sad day to learn that they aren’t coming back when we all thought that they were.”

Meanwhile, parents of Plessy students who spoke with Fox 8 Friday said they were blindsided and frustrated by the news.

“I think it really further puts a nail in the coffin of the French Quarter sort of as a neighborhood,” said Chris Olsen, a former Plessy parent and French Quarter businessowner.

Olsen said he had to withdraw his children to temporarily move out of state and attend to family matters but had planned to reenroll them in Plessy come January.

“The parents are really, really frustrated with this decision, both from the administration at Plessy and the school board itself,” he said. “I think it’s a really sad thing that there won’t be a school in the French Quarter. There’s been one there for 300 years, and in this building for 200 years.”

Ultimately, it will be the district’s choice as to whether Plessy’s temporary relocation will become permanent.

“I received this letter from the Plessy community school leadership. This will be taken in consideration, as we begin the siting process in January,” said NOLA-PS Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams.

Fox 8 reached out to Raychaudhuri to ask for a response but did not hear back.

“Right now, the Plessy building is one of the largest pieces of real estate in the French Quarter that’s potentially available,” Olsen said. “We’ve always been nervous that that building would also turn into condos or some kind of development because it’s just such a sought-after piece of property in the Quarter.”

