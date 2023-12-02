BBB Accredited Business
Ochsner recognizes transplant recipients and donors at annual Christmas party

Mother discusses joy of holidays with 5-year-old liver transplant recipient
By Parker Boyd
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ochsner Hospital’s Transplant Institute gathered to celebrate the gift of life at its annual Transplant Patient Holiday Party on Friday (Dec. 1) to honor hundreds of transplant recipients, living donors, and their family members.

The party returned after a four-year COVID-19 hiatus.

Five-year-old Amelia Hill was one of the transplant recipients present. Amelia went through a trial this past May when she fell ill at her home in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

“She was sick. We just had a regular kind of illness thought that she was going to get over it,” Amelia’s mother Stephanie said.

Doctors discovered her liver was failing. Amelia would have to be airlifted to Ochsner for an emergency liver transplant. Stephanie Hill said the experience felt like a dream.

“We were just praying I mean constantly we did not know what to expect,” Hill said.

Now, Amelia is healthy and strong seven months after her liver transplant.

“Although you do not know what’s going to happen next, I feel like you cannot lose hope,” Hill said.

Amelia’s doctor, Ryan Himes, M.D., said her story signifies the bravery of transplant recipients and living donors

“They’re up against long odds and make it with the help of their families in with her donors,” Himes said. It’s good to see them all come together.”

The Ochsner Transplant Institute Holiday Party is an opportunity for organ recipients, donors, and donor families to celebrate hope and honor the enduring spirit of generosity during the holiday season. Over 100,000 people in the United States are waiting for a new organ.

“Families would be grateful to realize that out of the death of their loved one something good came,” said Ochsner nurse Catherine Staffeld Coit, M.D. “It lifts them up and shows them that they love them and live on through the gift of organ donation.”

