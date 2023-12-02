Riverside, St. James, and St. Charles Catholic advance to the state championship game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three schools in the FOX 8 viewing area are headed to the Caesars Superdome. Riverside, St. James, and St. Charles Catholic are headed to the state championship in their divisions.

St. Charles Catholic defeated U-High in overtime, 10-7. The Comets are seeking a three-peat of titles in Div. III Select.

Riverside is seeking their first state title since 2016. The Rebels won on the road at Vermilion Catholic.

St. James went on the road to Sterlington, booking their spot in the Dome with a victory. Wildcats last won a state title in 2019.

Karr, Mandeville, Kentwood, Shaw, and Newman all fell in the semi-finals.

