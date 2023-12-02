BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Riverside, St. James, and St. Charles Catholic advance to the state championship game

By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three schools in the FOX 8 viewing area are headed to the Caesars Superdome. Riverside, St. James, and St. Charles Catholic are headed to the state championship in their divisions.

St. Charles Catholic defeated U-High in overtime, 10-7. The Comets are seeking a three-peat of titles in Div. III Select.

Riverside is seeking their first state title since 2016. The Rebels won on the road at Vermilion Catholic.

St. James went on the road to Sterlington, booking their spot in the Dome with a victory. Wildcats last won a state title in 2019.

Karr, Mandeville, Kentwood, Shaw, and Newman all fell in the semi-finals.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
SLU student dead after incident at biology building
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Surveillance video captured Linda Frickey's gruesome murder on camera.
John Honore convicted of second-degree murder in death of Linda Frickey
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River

Latest News

Karr falls in the LHSAA state semifinals to Acadiana, 30-24
Warren Easton joins a stacked Catholic League for the fall of 2024.
Warren Easton joins a stacked Catholic League
Karr one win away from playing for a state championship
Fox 8 Football Friday airs at 10:35 p.m. every Friday.
Rummel, Newman, Shaw among numerous schools advancing to the state semifinals