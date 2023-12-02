BBB Accredited Business
Step back in time with the Louisiana Renaissance Festival’s 16th Century adventure

By Amr Mekki
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Louisiana Renaissance Festival, a unique autumn event, combines a theme park, theater, and shopping in a 16th-century setting.

The festival, set in the recreated “Village of Albright,” features over 600 artisans, entertainers, and educational demonstrations, emphasizing a fun and safe educational environment.

The village offers a range of activities, including professional performances, over 50 shows, and numerous demonstrations on its many stages. In addition to entertainment, the festival hosts over a hundred booths where artisans sell handmade items, providing a distinctive shopping experience.

This annual event offers a glimpse into 16th-century life, blending historical adventure and romance in an engaging setting. The Louisiana Renaissance Festival is a destination for those interested in history and unique experiences.

