Storm leaves flooded streets across New Orleans

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many New Orleans streets -- along with several vehicles -- were under water early Saturday (Dec. 2) after powerful storms dumped 2-5 inches of rain across the city.

According to NOLA Ready’s Streetwise map, at least four dozen areas across the city reported serious street flooding, with most of the concentration in the areas of Uptown, Gert Town and Hollygrove.

Street flooding was reported across New Orleans early Saturday (Dec. 2), with the biggest...
Street flooding was reported across New Orleans early Saturday (Dec. 2), with the biggest concentrations in Uptown, Gert Town and Hollygrove.(NOLA Ready Streetwise)

Several side streets were under water along a stretch of Nashville Avenue, between South Claiborne Avenue and Fontainebleau Drive.

Other Uptown residents reported flooded cars and some in Broadmoor with water in their homes.

The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans has not yet responded to questions from Fox 8 regarding the widespread flooding a drainage issues.

