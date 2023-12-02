Tax break approved for River District project

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council voted 5 to 1 in favor of a property tax break related to the River District project, which will have Shell as one of its tenants.

But many residents addressed the council, saying the idea of a tax break was being rushed.

“They didn’t follow protocol to do this in a manner that the people can absorb it and determine whether this is going to be good or not for us. We’re getting a sleight-of-hand treatment here. You tell me now that Shell doesn’t have anything really to do with this but they led with a Shell project,” said W.C. Johnson.

District B Councilwoman Lesli Harris’s district covers the area where the project is planned. She said the city will net much in return for the tax break.

“The city is waiving assessing $21.5 million over the course of 15 years, that amounts to about $1.4 million a year in exchange we will receive $5 million to fund affordable housing, infrastructure at the River District, and some other projects, so that’s what was passed today,” said Harris.

She also said it was the developers, River District Neighborhood Investors, LLC that sought the PILOT, Pay-in-Lieu-of-Taxes agreement.

“This is a business deal and absolutely I think that the developers who asked for the PILOT could have socialized this more and I have encouraged them to do so, especially as we go into the CEA [Cooperative Endeavor Agreement] but the benefits that we’re going to get from this building being built and Shell staying in the city for the foreseeable future outweigh the $21 million. I think you heard that we’re getting significant income, taxable income, creation of jobs both within Shell and within the river district itself,” said Harris.

The council deferred a vote on the CEA.

