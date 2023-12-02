BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Tax break approved for River District project

By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council voted 5 to 1 in favor of a property tax break related to the River District project, which will have Shell as one of its tenants.

But many residents addressed the council, saying the idea of a tax break was being rushed.

“They didn’t follow protocol to do this in a manner that the people can absorb it and determine whether this is going to be good or not for us. We’re getting a sleight-of-hand treatment here. You tell me now that Shell doesn’t have anything really to do with this but they led with a Shell project,” said W.C. Johnson.

District B Councilwoman Lesli Harris’s district covers the area where the project is planned. She said the city will net much in return for the tax break.

“The city is waiving assessing $21.5 million over the course of 15 years, that amounts to about $1.4 million a year in exchange we will receive $5 million to fund affordable housing, infrastructure at the River District, and some other projects, so that’s what was passed today,” said Harris.

She also said it was the developers, River District Neighborhood Investors, LLC that sought the PILOT, Pay-in-Lieu-of-Taxes agreement.

“This is a business deal and absolutely I think that the developers who asked for the PILOT could have socialized this more and I have encouraged them to do so, especially as we go into the CEA [Cooperative Endeavor Agreement] but the benefits that we’re going to get from this building being built and Shell staying in the city for the foreseeable future outweigh the $21 million. I think you heard that we’re getting significant income, taxable income, creation of jobs both within Shell and within the river district itself,” said Harris.

The council deferred a vote on the CEA.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
SLU student dead after incident at biology building
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Surveillance video captured Linda Frickey's gruesome murder on camera.
John Honore convicted of second-degree murder in death of Linda Frickey
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River

Latest News

Poor living conditions
FOX 8 Defenders: New Orleans council greenlights tax enforcement on negligent non-profit property owners
Officials are searching for 38-year-old Kendrick McGee, accused of fatally shooting Timothy...
New Orleans murder suspect evaded deputies after being handcuffed on scene, officials say
Box van essential for animal care stolen from Louisiana SPCA
Box van essential for animal care stolen from Louisiana SPCA
Louisiana father and son arrested for Jan. 6 breach of U.S. Capitol, released on bond
Louisiana father and son arrested for Jan. 6 breach of U.S. Capitol, released on bond