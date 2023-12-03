A cool start to the new work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re due for a “quiet” forecast and Mother Nature is delivering. Clouds linger but we’re drying out and cooling down over the coming days.

We’re starting a cooling trend for Monday and Tuesday as highs will only warm to the low to mid 60s. Clouds will linger with periodic pops of sunshine. High pressure remains firmly in control of the weather pattern which means virtually no rain chances.

Wednesday is our best chance for bright sun. But with a cooler air influence from the north, expect chilly morning lows in the 30s on the North Shore and 40s in the south with highs only in the upper 50s to around 60.

A warming trend begins for the second half of the week as we climb back into the 70s by Friday. Another cold front will likely move through next Saturday. This will bring our next chance for rain and storms as well as a steep cool down by next Sunday.

