BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

A cool start to the new work week

After an eventful weekend, we head into the work week with less weather drama
Cooler temperatures start the new work week.
Cooler temperatures start the new work week.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re due for a “quiet” forecast and Mother Nature is delivering. Clouds linger but we’re drying out and cooling down over the coming days.

We’re starting a cooling trend for Monday and Tuesday as highs will only warm to the low to mid 60s. Clouds will linger with periodic pops of sunshine. High pressure remains firmly in control of the weather pattern which means virtually no rain chances.

Wednesday is our best chance for bright sun. But with a cooler air influence from the north, expect chilly morning lows in the 30s on the North Shore and 40s in the south with highs only in the upper 50s to around 60.

A warming trend begins for the second half of the week as we climb back into the 70s by Friday. Another cold front will likely move through next Saturday. This will bring our next chance for rain and storms as well as a steep cool down by next Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
SLU student dead after incident at biology building
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Surveillance video captured Linda Frickey's gruesome murder on camera.
John Honore convicted of second-degree murder in death of Linda Frickey
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River

Latest News

Morning weather update for Sunday, Dec. 3
Next 7 days
Cooling trend begins Sunday and a dry week ahead
Heavy rain produced street flooding across New Orleans early Saturday (Dec. 2), including...
Sewerage & Water Board: Pumps have returned canals to normal levels after morning flooding
Bruce: Flood threat is over; few passing showers through this evening
Bruce: Flood threat ends, but passing showers through Sunday morning