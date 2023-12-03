BBB Accredited Business
Cooling trend begins Sunday and a dry week ahead

Next 7 days
Next 7 days(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We return to more seasonable temperatures by the beginning of the week.

A cold front moved through Sunday morning bringing a slight northerly breeze and temperatures in the upper 60s. Marine dense fog is possible through around 9 AM. Cloud cover sticks around through Monday as temperatures continue to fall.

Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s before a second front on Wednesday that will drop temperatures near the upper 50s and lows into the 30s for the North Shore and 40s south of the lake.

We begin warming up at the end of the week to above-normal temperatures.

The next storm system will not make its way into our area until next weekend.

