Fox 8 wins Emmy for Overall Excellence; anchors Zurik, Gatto each win 2 reporting awards

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WVUE) - WVUE-Fox 8 won the coveted Overall Excellence trophy when the Suncoast Emmy Awards were handed out Saturday night (Dec. 2) at the Diplomat Beach Resort in South Florida.

In addition, Fox 8′s lead anchor team of Lee Zurik and Meg Gatto each won two Emmys for their reporting work.

Zurik, along with producer Dannah Sauer and photojournalist Jon Turnipseed, won the Emmy for best Single Investigative Report with an entry from their “Outside the Office” series.

The report used footage from a public security camera to document how New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was spending long hours in a city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment in the French Quarter with NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie, a member of her security detail, while he was both on and off the clock according to his department timesheets.

The series has led federal investigators to look into the situation and prompted the New Orleans City Council to revoke the mayor’s use of the apartment so that it can be returned to commerce.

Zurik and his team also won the Emmy for best Investigative Series - Multiple Reports for the series “Drained,” which examined how the City of New Orleans drags its feet when it comes to hundreds of unpaid judgments against its public entities which owe more than $36 million to harmed citizens.

Gatto and photojournalist Roderick Curry each won two Emmys for their work together. One came in the category of Journalist Enterprise, for community and consumer service stories produced under the Fox 8 Defenders banner.

Gatto and Curry also won an Emmy in the Health/Medical News category for “Test of Faith,” which documented a North Shore family’s struggle with a rare stomach cancer passed genetically from parents to their young daughters, who each joined their father in having their stomachs surgically removed.

