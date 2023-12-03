Man shot and killed in Marrero Saturday evening, JPSO say

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Marrero Saturday evening (Dec. 2).

Deputies responded to a shooting on the 2800 block of Mount Kennedy Drive just before 7 p.m. They found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds, pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect or motive information is available yet. The victim’s identity is withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

