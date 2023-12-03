BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

No. 13 LSU to meet Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl

LSU vs. Wisconsin at the ReliaQuest Bowl
LSU vs. Wisconsin at the ReliaQuest Bowl(LSU Football via X)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 13 LSU Tigers (9-3) will conclude their 2023 season in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday, January 1, against the Wisconsin Badgers (7-5).

It will be an 11 a.m. Central kickoff between the Tigers and Badgers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. This will be the first time LSU has played in the event since January 1st, 2014 when the No. 14 Tigers defeated Iowa 21-14 to finish the year 10-3 overall. At that time, it was known as The Outback Bowl. LSU running back Jeremy Hill was named the game’s MVP with 28 carries for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

The last time the Tigers played the Badgers was in the 2016 season opener at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as No. 5 LSU was upset by Wisconsin, 16-14. The two teams also met a couple of years before, with No. 13 LSU beating No. 14 Wisconsin in the 2014 season opener, 28-24, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
SLU student dead after incident at biology building
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Surveillance video captured Linda Frickey's gruesome murder on camera.
John Honore convicted of second-degree murder in death of Linda Frickey
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River

Latest News

Fox 8 news anchors Meg Gatto and Lee Zurik each won two Suncoast Emmy awards Saturday night...
Fox 8 wins Emmy for Overall Excellence; anchors Zurik, Gatto each win 2 reporting awards
Separate Saturday night shootings left a man dead in Marrero and another wounded in New...
Overnight shootings in Marrero, New Orleans leave 1 man dead, another injured
Man shot to death Saturday night in Marrero, JPSO says
Coast Guard searching Gulf for fisherman reported overboard from commercial vessel
Sewerage & Water Board: Pumps have returned canals to normal levels after morning flooding
Sewerage & Water Board: Pumps have returned canals to normal levels after morning flooding