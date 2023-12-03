BBB Accredited Business
Overnight shootings in Marrero, New Orleans leave 1 man dead, another injured

By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Overnight shootings in Marrero and New Orleans left one man dead and another injured, authorities said.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a homicide victim around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Mount Kennedy Drive in Marrero.

The victim, whose age and identity have not been disclosed, was shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene, the agency said. The JPSO said it had no suspect or motive information to release early in its investigation.

Meanwhile, New Orleans police said a man was shot around 10:33 p.m. in the 2900 block of Benefit Street, which is in the Desire area of the city.

The victim’s age and condition were not disclosed by the NOPD, which said only that the man “with a gunshot wound showed up at a local hospital.”

