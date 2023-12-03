Saints’ Olave, Jordan active for Detroit game, seven others are not

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will have their top receiver active to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday (Dec. 3).

Chris Olave, who was injured in last week’s loss in Atlanta, cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol in time to make the active roster for today’s game at Caesars Superdome.

Veteran defensive end Cam Jordan, who was considered a game-time decision because of an ankle injury, also is active and will play against Detroit.

Olave, 23, leads the Saints in targets (103), receptions (63) and receiving yards (771) through the team’s first 11 games. He also shares the team lead in touchdown receptions (three) with Rashid Shaheed, who is inactive this Sunday because of a thigh injury.

Joining Shaheed on the Saints’ inactives list for Sunday are safety Marcus Maye, running back Kendre Miller, linebacker Pete Werner, quarterback Jake Haener, cornerback Cameron Dantzler and offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri.

Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle), wide receiver Michael Thomas (knee) and defensive end Payton Turner (toe) remain on the injured reserve list and also are unavailable Sunday.

The Saints on Saturday elevated receiver Marquez Callaway and fullback Adam Prentice to the active roster for the Lions game.

