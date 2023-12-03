BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Saints’ Olave, Jordan active for Detroit game, seven others are not

Chris Olave, the Saints' leading wide receiver, has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and...
Chris Olave, the Saints' leading wide receiver, has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and is active for Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will have their top receiver active to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday (Dec. 3).

Chris Olave, who was injured in last week’s loss in Atlanta, cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol in time to make the active roster for today’s game at Caesars Superdome.

Veteran defensive end Cam Jordan, who was considered a game-time decision because of an ankle injury, also is active and will play against Detroit.

Olave, 23, leads the Saints in targets (103), receptions (63) and receiving yards (771) through the team’s first 11 games. He also shares the team lead in touchdown receptions (three) with Rashid Shaheed, who is inactive this Sunday because of a thigh injury.

Joining Shaheed on the Saints’ inactives list for Sunday are safety Marcus Maye, running back Kendre Miller, linebacker Pete Werner, quarterback Jake Haener, cornerback Cameron Dantzler and offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri.

Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle), wide receiver Michael Thomas (knee) and defensive end Payton Turner (toe) remain on the injured reserve list and also are unavailable Sunday.

The Saints on Saturday elevated receiver Marquez Callaway and fullback Adam Prentice to the active roster for the Lions game.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
SLU student dead after incident at biology building
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Surveillance video captured Linda Frickey's gruesome murder on camera.
John Honore convicted of second-degree murder in death of Linda Frickey
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River

Latest News

Larry Holder Lions Vs Saints Preview
Jason Pierre-Paul, 34, indicated in a social media post that he was joining the Miami Dolphins...
Jason Pierre-Paul leaving for Miami after one game with Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) fumbles the ball against Atlanta Falcons safety...
Saints are 3.5-point underdogs to the Lions
Black and Gold Rewind Saints vs Falcons