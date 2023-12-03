BBB Accredited Business
Willie Fritz leaving Tulane to coach University of Houston

Tulane football coach Willie Fritz has decided to leave for the University of Houston,...
Tulane football coach Willie Fritz has decided to leave for the University of Houston, according to reports. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)(Eric Christian Smith | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane coach Willie Fritz held a meeting with players Sunday (Dec. 3), telling them goodbye and that he is leaving for a new job at the University of Houston.

The move first was reported by Yahoo Sports college football writer Ross Dellenger.

The University of Houston confirmed Fritz’s hiring in a press release.

“I am truly humbled and honored to join the University of Houston family and to be a part of the strong athletics tradition at UH,” Fritz said in the statement. “There is no ceiling for success, with the incredible fan support, excellent facilities, talented young men and a collective desire to compete for championships. We will build a program that all Coogs can be proud of and I cannot wait to see the results.”

Cougars fans were invited to attend Fritz’s introductory press conference at noon Monday inside the TDECU Stadium Cougar Club.

“No one in the country has been better at leading and developing student-athletes than Willie Fritz,” Houston athletic director Chris Pezman said in the statement. “Over his more than three decades of head coaching experience, he has guided several football programs to historic success.

“We’re excited to welcome Willie, his wife Susan and their entire family to Cougar Nation and look forward to putting our full support behind Coach Fritz as we look to take the next steps in the Big 12 Conference.”

Fritz, 63, compiled a 54-47 record in eight years at Tulane, building the Green Wave into a Top 20-ranked program that won 23 games in the past two years and upset USC in last year’s Cotton Bowl.

But Tulane disappointed on Saturday, missing its chance at another New Year’s Day bowl appearance and a second consecutive American Athletic Conference championship with a 26-14 loss to SMU at Yulman Stadium.

The Green Wave are 11-2 while awaiting their bowl game destination, but it was not immediately clear if Fritz coached his last Tulane game on Saturday.

