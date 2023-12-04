Bruce: A quiet week ahead as temps start out chilly; warmer by late week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cloudy and gray for the most part with just a few sunny breaks likely through mid-week. We will see several cold fronts push through during the week ahead keeping winds west to northwest at the surface. In the middle and upper levels, we maintain a mostly southwest flow keeping the cloudy sky around through most of the week.

Bruce: A chilly night ahead as temps fall into the mid 40s north and 47-52° south. temps rebound into the mid 60s Tuesday. A stronger dry cold front brings patchy frost north shore by Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/DFeroinXB4 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) December 4, 2023

Temperatures will be up and down for the week ahead as well with a bit of a dip behind a front tomorrow and into Wednesday. Thursday morning north of Lake Pontchartrain could drop into the 30s bringing an opportunity for some frost. Look for a warmup over the weekend and a rain chance returns by Saturday. Sunday another stronger cold front should push through allowing for breezy conditions and cold temperatures into next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.