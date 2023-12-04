Bruce: A quiet week ahead as temps start out chilly; warmer by late week
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cloudy and gray for the most part with just a few sunny breaks likely through mid-week. We will see several cold fronts push through during the week ahead keeping winds west to northwest at the surface. In the middle and upper levels, we maintain a mostly southwest flow keeping the cloudy sky around through most of the week.
Temperatures will be up and down for the week ahead as well with a bit of a dip behind a front tomorrow and into Wednesday. Thursday morning north of Lake Pontchartrain could drop into the 30s bringing an opportunity for some frost. Look for a warmup over the weekend and a rain chance returns by Saturday. Sunday another stronger cold front should push through allowing for breezy conditions and cold temperatures into next week.
