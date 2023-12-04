Cool air set in with chilly mornings midweek

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have a train of cold fronts coming this week.

The front this weekend has left behind a cooler start to Monday. A second front is moving through today keeping temperatures cooler in the mid-60s.

By Wednesday, we are stuck in the 50s all day with lows in the 30s north and west of the lake Thursday morning.

After these drier, weaker fronts move through we will see another weather system approaching by the weekend.

Ahead of this system, temperatures warm back up to well above normal by the end of the week.

Storms will be possible Saturday and early Sunday ahead of the front, with another major cooldown behind it for the second half of the weekend.

