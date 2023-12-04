BBB Accredited Business
Lake Charles man arrested for allegedly killing his son-in-law

James Alan Mueller, 61, of Lake Charles was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Sunday, Dec. 3.(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is facing a second-degree murder charge for allegedly killing his son-in-law at a trailer park in the 600 block of West McNeese Street.

James Alan Mueller, 61, of Lake Charles was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Sunday, Dec. 3.

The Lake Charles Police Department responded to the scene at approximately 12:34 p.m.

The victim, 33-year-old Raymond Charles Lastrapes of Lake Charles, was found lying in the driveway area suffering from a gunshot wound, LCPD said. Lastrapes was pronounced dead at the scene by Acadian Ambulance personnel.

Detectives learned that an argument between Mueller and Lastrapes escalated with Mueller retrieving a firearm from inside his residence and shooting Lastrapes, LCPD said.

Mueller’s bond was set at $850,000 by Judge Tony Fazzio.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact lead Detectives Sgt. William Loving or Cpl. John McCloskey by calling (337) 491-1311.

