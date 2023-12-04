BBB Accredited Business
LSU QB Jayden Daniels named Heisman Trophy finalist

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - LSU senior quarterback Jayden Daniels was named Monday (Dec. 4) as one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, college football’s top player honor.

The other finalists are Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Daniels put together a record-breaking season, leading the nation in total offense (412.2 yards per game), touchdown passes (40), and rushing yards by a quarterback (1,134).

Daniels also is a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Maxwell Award, and already has won the 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is an annual award given to the nation’s top quarterback who shows great all-around traits on and off the field.

Daniels becomes LSU’s third Heisman Trophy finalist in somewhat recent history, joining Joe Burrow in 2019 and Tyrann Mathieu in 2011.

Daniels, a native of San Bernadino (Calif.), is hoping to become LSU’s third Heisman winner, after Burrow and running back Billy Cannon (1959).

The 89th Heisman Trophy winner will be announced next Saturday night (Dec. 9) in a ceremony from New York that will be televised on ESPN.

Fox 8 sports director Juan Kincaid will be there this weekend with live reports on the Heisman winner.

