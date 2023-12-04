BBB Accredited Business
Man wanted for rape, various additional sex crimes, Tangipahoa sheriff says

A 40-year-old Ponchatoula man is wanted for third-degree rape, video voyeurism, and...
A 40-year-old Ponchatoula man is wanted for third-degree rape, video voyeurism, and nonconsensual disclosure of a private image, Tangipahoa Sheriff Daniel Edwards said Monday (Dec. 4).(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A 40-year-old Ponchatoula man is wanted for third-degree rape, video voyeurism, and nonconsensual disclosure of a private image, Tangipahoa Sheriff Daniel Edwards said Monday (Dec. 4).

Following an investigation, Damien Gaston is accused of filming sexual encounters with several women and distributing the videos to other people, Edwards said.

The sheriff’s office is also asking any potential additional victims to contact their office or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

