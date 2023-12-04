BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Cloudy and cool today

Rollercoaster temperatures through the week ahead
Warm conditions for much of the week, but a couple of clear nights could allow for frost north...
Warm conditions for much of the week, but a couple of clear nights could allow for frost north of Lake Pontchartrain.(Maxuser | WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cloudy and gray for the most part with just a few sunny breaks likely. We will see several cold fronts push through during the week ahead keeping winds west to northwest at the surface. In the middle and upper levels we maintain a mostly southwest flow keeping the cloudy sky around through most of the week. Temperatures will be up and down for the week ahead as well with a bit of a dip behind a front tomorrow and into Wednesday. Thursday morning north of Lake Pontchartrain could drop into the 30s bringing an opportunity for some frost. Look for a warm up over the weekend and a rain chance returns by Saturday. Sunday another stronger cold front should push through allowing for breezy conditions and cold temperatures into next week.

