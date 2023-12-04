Pels face Kings in first-ever In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans face higher stakes Monday (Dec. 4) when they take on the Sacramento Kings in the first-ever In-Season Tournament Quarter-Finals.

The Pelicans played some of their best basketball during the group stage and will have to win in Sacramento tonight to stay in the tournament.

The Pels already have two wins over the Kings but they were both at Smoothie King Center and the Pelicans have struggled at times on the road.

Fortunately for the Pels, C.J. McCollum and Trey Murphy III, two of their best threats from deep, are available to play in Sacramento, along with both Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. Both players were not available in the team’s previous wins over the Kings at home.

If the Pelicans win tonight, they’ll head to Las Vegas this Thursday (Dec. 7) for the semi-finals to face the winner of the Suns-Lakers game.

