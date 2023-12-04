Taylor Swift spotted at Lambeau Field during Sunday’s game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For Taylor Swift fans in Green Bay, their “wildest dreams” have come true.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have arrived at Lambeau Field. pic.twitter.com/ApazY5AOu6 — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) December 4, 2023

The pop superstar, who’s in a relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was spotted at Lambeau Field during Sunday’s Packers game against the Chiefs. ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington got footage of her arriving with Brittany Mahomes in the Lambeau loading dock.

Swift generated buzz earlier in the football season when she attended several games to cheer on Kelce. Swift hasn’t attended the last two Chiefs games due to conflicts with her tour schedule, which is currently on a break, the Associated Press reports.

The possibility that the “Anti-Hero” singer could turn up in Green Bay on Sunday had the town excited days in advance.

