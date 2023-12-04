BBB Accredited Business
Taylor Swift spotted at Lambeau Field during Sunday’s game

Taylor Swift sube al escenario del estadio Monumental durante su concierto Eras Tour, en...
Taylor Swift sube al escenario del estadio Monumental durante su concierto Eras Tour, en Buenos Aires, Argentina, el jueves 9 de noviembre de 2023. (Foto AP/Natacha Pisarenko)(Natacha Pisarenko | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For Taylor Swift fans in Green Bay, their “wildest dreams” have come true.

The pop superstar, who’s in a relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was spotted at Lambeau Field during Sunday’s Packers game against the Chiefs. ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington got footage of her arriving with Brittany Mahomes in the Lambeau loading dock.

Swift generated buzz earlier in the football season when she attended several games to cheer on Kelce. Swift hasn’t attended the last two Chiefs games due to conflicts with her tour schedule, which is currently on a break, the Associated Press reports.

The possibility that the “Anti-Hero” singer could turn up in Green Bay on Sunday had the town excited days in advance.

