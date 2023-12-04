Weekend flooding leaves New Orleans residents with unexpected damage, expenses

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Opening an unlocked door usually isn’t a challenge.

After Saturday morning’s (12/2) flooding in areas of New Orleans, the door to Obatalia Yemoshumya’s home in Broadmoor is now swollen shut. Between 2-5 inches of rain fell in a short time as powerful storms pushed through.

She’s having to use the backdoor to get out of the apartment.

“It’s just an adjustment (laughs),” she said.

According to NOLA Ready’s Streetwise map, at least four dozen areas across the city reported serious street flooding, with most of the concentration in the areas of Uptown, Gert Town and Hollygrove.

Yemoshumya said flood water didn’t damage the home, but the moisture expanded the door. Neither she nor FOX 8 were able to open it while unlocked.

The water swelled one woman's door to the point where it can't be opened.



I've covered a lot of stories in my day, have never failed to open an unlocked door.



Until today. pic.twitter.com/e85qysBVKS — Chris Joseph (@Chris_D_Joseph) December 4, 2023

The flood waters did make their way into the shed behind her apartment. She said important documents and bikes were damaged.

“Now I got to clean that whole shed up. Everything is in disarray. It’s mud all over the place. I have to clean all of this up -- that’s time I could be using for something else,” she said.

See more: Storm leaves flooded streets across New Orleans

Yemoshumya said she is trying to take a positive stance on the situation, seeing the flooding as an opportunity for the city to learn how to live with the water.

However, she did question the city’s infrastructure after learning of the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans’ (SWBNO) pumps mechanical failures.

“[There’s a] guide for festivals year-round, that’s circulating in New Orleans. With all of these dollars coming in, with the economy being stimulated, where are we really delegating our finances so we can support an infrastructure when we know the storm is coming?” she said.

The most recent SWBNO budget posted online is from 2022, showing a multi-million dollar increase in the pumping system from 2021.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.