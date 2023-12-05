Band of Horses, Shane Smith & The Saints to headline Hogs For the Cause

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hogs for the Cause announces its 2024 music lineup.

The annual barbecue fundraiser that’s raised millions of dollars for pediatric brain cancer will welcome Band of Horses as its headliner.

You can also expect performances from Shane Smith & The Saints as well as The Record Company.

Local groups will also be featured, including the Iceman Special and the Chris Christy Quintet.

Hogs is set for April 5th and 6th next spring with pork from more than 95 barbecue teams.

