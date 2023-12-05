BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bonds set for three DA Williams’ carjacking suspects

By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bonds have been set for three teenagers accused in the armed carjacking of Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams and his mother.

The suspects -- 18-year-old Ahmad Seals and 16-year-old cousins Dijohn Curtis and Amajha “Cheewee” Curtis -- were each indicted as adults last week and charged with three counts of armed robbery. Each count carries a potential punishment of 10 to 99 years in state prison upon conviction.

The three pleaded not guilty in Orleans Parish Criminal Court on Tues., Dec. 5. Judge Camille Buras set bonds at $300,000 for each offender, increasing Seals’ bond, which was initially set at $225,000.

Ahmad Seals, 18, was booked Tuesday (Oct. 24) with three counts of principal to armed robbery...
Ahmad Seals, 18, was booked Tuesday (Oct. 24) with three counts of principal to armed robbery with a firearm in connection with the Oct. 16 carjacking of Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, the NOPD said.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

The three are accused of taking Williams’ Lincoln Navigator SUV and a purse from Williams’ 78-year-old mother at gunpoint near the DA’s Lower Garden District home around 10 p.m. on Oct. 16. The trio also is accused of stealing a Honda Civic at gunpoint from a third victim about 24 minutes later, from outside her residence in the 1800 block of Carondelet Street.

Because Williams is one of the three victims, the case is being handled by prosecutors from the state Attorney General’s office.

Related coverage

District Attorney Jason Williams and his mother carjacked at gunpoint in New Orleans

Three teen suspects in DA Jason Williams’ carjacking indicted as adults

The suspects will return to court on Jan. 17.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLU student dead after incident at biology building
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
The US Coast Guard said it is searching a portion of the Gulf for 50-year-old fisherman Felipe...
Coast Guard suspends search for overboard fisherman Felipe Lozano
A fight between two McDonald's employees lead to a shooting on Canal Street on Wed., Nov. 29.
Fight between McDonald’s employees leads to shooting in New Orleans

Latest News

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies Kyle Hart and Ryan Moring wrestle Teliah Perkins to...
Excessive force claims dismissed for 2 deputies in Slidell woman’s arrest caught on camera
Bonds set for teens accused of carjacking Orleans DA Jason Williams
Bonds set for teens accused of carjacking Orleans DA Jason Williams
3 teens accused of carjacking D.A. Jason Williams plead 'not guilty'
James Alan Mueller, 61, of Lake Charles was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu...
Lake Charles man arrested for allegedly killing his son-in-law