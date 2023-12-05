Bonds set for three teens accused of armed robbery of Orleans DA Jason Williams

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bonds have been set for three teenagers accused in the armed robberies of Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, his 78-year-old mother and another woman.

The suspects -- 18-year-old Ahmad Seals and 16-year-old cousins Dijohn Curtis and Amajha “Cheewee” Curtis -- were each indicted as adults last week and charged with three counts of armed robbery. Each count carries a potential punishment of 10 to 99 years in state prison upon conviction.

The three pleaded not guilty in Orleans Parish Criminal Court on Tues., Dec. 5. Judge Camille Buras set bonds at $300,000 for each offender, increasing Seals’ bond, which was initially set at $225,000.

Ahmad Seals, 18, was booked Tuesday (Oct. 24) with three counts of principal to armed robbery with a firearm in connection with the Oct. 16 carjacking of Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, the NOPD said. (Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

The three are accused of taking Williams’ Lincoln Navigator SUV and a purse from Williams’ 78-year-old mother at gunpoint near the DA’s Lower Garden District home around 10 p.m. on Oct. 16. The trio also is accused of stealing a Honda Civic at gunpoint from a third victim about 24 minutes later, from outside her residence in the 1800 block of Carondelet Street.

Because Williams is one of the three victims, the case is being handled by prosecutors from the state Attorney General’s office.

The suspects will return to court on Jan. 17.

