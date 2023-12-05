BBB Accredited Business
BRPD: Teen who escaped from juvenile detention center captured; second escapee still on the run

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of two teens who escaped from the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:48 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the juveniles who escaped from the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on Saturday, November 25, is back in the custody of law enforcement.

Police said the escapee, Willie Jackson, 17, was recaptured on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 4, on Willard Street in Baton Rouge.

A second escapee, David Atkins, 17, remains on the run. Police are offering $2,000 for any details that can lead to his recapture.

David Atkins (left) and Willie Jackson (right)
David Atkins (left) and Willie Jackson (right)

Atkins is the same teen who previously broke out of the EBR Juvenile Detention Center on Tuesday, November 14, police said. He and another teen were recaptured following that escape.

RELATED: Law enforcement captures 2 escaped teenagers in EBR

Atkins was being held on a charge of first-degree murder through BRPD, while Jackson was being held on a charge of first-degree murder through the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

The East Baton Rouge Mayor-President’s Office blamed the facility’s outdated infrastructure for the recent escapes.

“There was some sort of malfunction with the door and the door should have been locked, and this youth was able to give it a good shove with their body and force it open,” said Mark Armstong, the spokesman for the mayor’s office. “This is the second time in less than two weeks that it’s happened. This is concerning.”

RELATED: Mayor calls for new facility amid latest juvenile detention center escape

The EBR Juvenile Detention Center is located at 8333 Veterans Memorial Boulevard in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Anyone who has details that can help police can contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867 or 911. The teens are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

“We want the public to be cautious as they may have changed their hairstyles. We are encouraging those that may see them that may know their whereabouts or may actually be out and about just witness these individuals out in the community to not hesitate to call 911 or Crime Stoppers,” said Cpl. Saundra Watts, a spokeswoman with BRPD.

