Bruce: Up and down temps through the week; Colder Wednesday; Warmer Friday with rain returning Saturday

Bruce: Colder tonight, warmer Thursday-Friday with rain on Saturday
Bruce: Colder tonight, warmer Thursday-Friday with rain on Saturday(maxuser | FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -We will see up and down temperatures through the end of the week and weekend. At the surface several weak cold fronts continue to keep winds northerly and drier dew points at the surface. As a front arrives this evening, north winds pick up as a shot of cooler air arrives. Chilly conditions overnight Tuesday into the Wednesday with some 30s north and 40s south.

The next front should pick up the wind a bit more and be strong enough to shift the cloud cover south for at least about 24 hours. You’ll want to use the heavy jackets and coats for most of the day on Wednesday into Thursday. Thursday morning look for a light freeze and possible frost across the region with many locations falling into the low to mid 30s north of Lake Pontchartrain into the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Expect a quick rebound as winds will be more easterly and southeasterly by the afternoon with clouds and moisture returning. Friday high temperatures will be in the 70s. The warm moist air will provide fuel for rain to return ahead of the next weather system pushing in midday Saturday into daybreak Sunday..

