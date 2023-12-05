Dr. Cleo Perry named new school superintendent for St. John Parish

RESERVE, La. (WVUE) - New superintendent Dr. Cleo Perry will step into what has been a tumultuous role in St. John the Baptist Parish, as the public calls for increased transparency and accountability from its school board.

Members of the public packed into the school board meeting Monday night (Dec. 4), armed with comments and criticisms of the board, which they accused of not being transparent through the superintendent search process.

The board began the search process over the summer, after the previous superintendent stepped down after less than a year on the job. The superintendent before that served in the role for less than two years.

Ultimately, the board voted 9-2 on Monday to appoint Perry as the new superintendent.

Perry comes to St. John from East Baton Rouge Parish, where he served as executive director of school leadership and development.

“My plans are simple: To listen, learn and lead,” Perry said after the vote. “I’m feeling ecstatic.”

Perry said he has experience serving marginalized and underserved communities, and transforming schools for the better.

“I want to spend the first few months hearing perceptions of the district, meeting the teachers in the parish and the students, having a conversation to understand the challenges,” he said. “But also understand their needs.”

Several community members voiced frustration with the board and its search process.

“The superintendents have been coming and going. We need more stability for our kids,” said community member Stephenie Aubert. “We need a board that’s going to be concerned with making our children capable of having a strong, successful life.”

Aubert and others packed into the standing-room-only meeting, which eventually had to be closed off due to the swell of people.

Perry and another finalist were questioned Monday by board members about their plans to address the district’s failing special education scores, their potential involvement in future board actions, and how they would secure St. John schools, among other topics.

“I want to learn the data, have the chance to analyze the physical trends of the parish, and also take what we learn to move from our listening phase into our leading phase,” Perry said. “I want to work collaboratively to move the district forward.”

The district has a number of challenges, including a number of schools with low or failing grades. But Perry pointed out the district has been performing better in recent months, increasing performance scores by five points in the latest round of rankings from the Louisiana Department of Education.

He said he wants to build on that growth.

Ultimately, the vote by the board received applause and the majority of community members in attendance said they were glad Perry was appointed.

“The school system needs to have a plan in action for student behavior, student expectations, for consequences for not doing what they’re supposed to do,” said Annette Houston. “It’s not a matter of resources, it’s a matter of putting together a program to address the needs of our students. That’s what’s important.”

Board members said they were discouraged by some of the public commentary, but happy to see participation and encouraged members of the public to attend more board meetings.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.