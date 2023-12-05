Duncan commentary: Saints fans’ NOLA no-show at the Dome

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints fans spoke loud and clear on Sunday.

Rather than words, they voiced their frustration with the Saints through their actions.

The Lions’ 33-28 win might one day be remembered as the NOLA no-show, the day Saints fans collectively let their voices be heard.

The Superdome was filled with Lions fans, who snatched up their seats from disgruntled locals who sold them on the secondary market.

The lower bowl was a sea of blue and silver, and “Let’s Go Lions!” chants erupted from the crowd throughout the game.

It was a jarring scene, one that had to resonate with team ownership and management.

The Saints have sold out every home game since 2006. In that time, they have enjoyed one of best home-field advantages in sports, along with one of lowest no-show rates in the NFL. You see, Saints fans don’t just buy tickets. They show up and give it their all -- win or lose, in good times and bad.

So Sunday’s No-Show was a statement, the fans’ way of letting team officials know they’re unhappy with the product they’re seeing on the field.

It was their way of saying “They’ve seen enough and had enough.”

Hopefully, someone is listening.

