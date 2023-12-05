Endymion’s new route for 2024 will reinclude Gallier Hall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Krewe of Endymion announced a new parade route for 2024, including a return to Gallier Hall, according to Krewe Captain Dan Kelly.

The route will begin in its traditional place at Orleans and City Park Avenues in Mid City. It will travel down Orleans Avenue, turn right on Carrollton Avenue, proceed to Canal Street, and then follow Elks Place to Howard Avenue, in the shadow of Caesar’s Superdome.

After exiting Harmony Circle onto St. Charles Avenue, the super krewe of floats will traverse down Poydras Street and end on Tchoupitoulas at the Convention Center for the Endymion Extravaganza.

Endymion expanding route in 2024 (Krewe of Endymion)

In 2023, the route went straight down Canal Street to Tchoupitoulas. In previous years, when the Extravaganza was held at the Superdome, the parade would roll down Canal Street until St. Charles Avenue.

This will be the Krewe’s first time returning to Gallier Hall since 2020. In 2021, Carnival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2022 and 2023, abbreviated routes excluded the Super Krewe’s traditional stop at Gallier Hall on St. Charles Avenue.

The theme of the 2024 Endymion Parade is “Silents Are Golden.”

Sting and Flo Rida will top the lineup at the post-parade Endymion Extravaganza. They will be joined by The Mixed Nuts, Groovy 7, and The Wiseguys.

