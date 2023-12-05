Federal infrastructure and coastal restoration aid continues flowing to Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sen. Bill Cassidy says millions of dollars from the federal infrastructure law recently flowed to the state and some of it will help the fight against coastal erosion.

The Louisiana Republican helped craft the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure package.

“Last week, Louisiana received a total of $13.7 million in funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act -- $9.3 million going to coastal restoration and resiliency, $4.4 million to public and transportation infrastructure and flood control.”

And he said Louisiana will receive more federal funding under the law signed last year by President Joe Biden.

“Louisiana has received a whopping $10.1 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and there’s more to come,” Cassidy said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.