BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Federal infrastructure and coastal restoration aid continues flowing to Louisiana

By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sen. Bill Cassidy says millions of dollars from the federal infrastructure law recently flowed to the state and some of it will help the fight against coastal erosion.

The Louisiana Republican helped craft the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure package.

“Last week, Louisiana received a total of $13.7 million in funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act -- $9.3 million going to coastal restoration and resiliency, $4.4 million to public and transportation infrastructure and flood control.”

And he said Louisiana will receive more federal funding under the law signed last year by President Joe Biden.

“Louisiana has received a whopping $10.1 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and there’s more to come,” Cassidy said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLU student dead after incident at biology building
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
The US Coast Guard said it is searching a portion of the Gulf for 50-year-old fisherman Felipe...
Coast Guard suspends search for overboard fisherman Felipe Lozano
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
A fight between two McDonald's employees lead to a shooting on Canal Street on Wed., Nov. 29.
Fight between McDonald’s employees leads to shooting in New Orleans

Latest News

Heavy rain produced street flooding across New Orleans early Saturday (Dec. 2), including...
New Orleans officials were warned of flooding days ahead of time, NWS says
The Willows Apartments in New Orleans East soon could be sold to a new owner.
Negotiations underway to sell troubled Willows apartments
Meaghan Flores
Former Marksville teacher indicted on charges involving a juvenile
Flood waters rolled into parts of Jefferson Parish on Saturday, Dec. 2.
Some Jefferson Parish residents rely on Orleans Parish to drain floodwaters