Former Marksville teacher indicted on charges involving a juvenile

Meaghan Flores
Meaghan Flores(Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A grand jury has indicted a former Marksville teacher on charges involving a juvenile.

On November 17, Meaghan Flores was arrested by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, charged with one count each of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile. She posted a $20,000 bond the same day.

Her arrest comes after a grand jury delivered a true bill of indictment on the charges on November 16.

The Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office has recused itself in this case due to a conflict of interest within the office. Instead, the case is being prosecuted by Assistant AG Erica McLellan.

Flores’ arraignment is set for January 16.

KALB can confirm that Flores was employed through the Avoyelles Parish School Board as a substitute teacher and the cheerleading coach for Marksville High School. We are working to confirm more details about the charges.

