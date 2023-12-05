BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Here are the days you can visit the national parks for free

Mount Rainier is pictured between trees, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Mount Rainier National...
Mount Rainier is pictured between trees, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Mount Rainier National Park, from Sunrise, Wash.(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The National Park Service has released its list of free admission days for next year.

You can visit any of the 400 national parks on the following days without paying an entrance fee:

  • Jan. 15: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
  • April 20: First day of National Park Week
  • June 19: Juneteenth National Independence Day
  • Aug. 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
  • Sept. 28: National Public Lands Day
  • Nov. 11: Veterans Day

You may still have to pay for certain amenities like camping, boat launches or special tours.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLU student dead after incident at biology building
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
The US Coast Guard said it is searching a portion of the Gulf for 50-year-old fisherman Felipe...
Coast Guard suspends search for overboard fisherman Felipe Lozano
A fight between two McDonald's employees lead to a shooting on Canal Street on Wed., Nov. 29.
Fight between McDonald’s employees leads to shooting in New Orleans

Latest News

FILE - Amy Robach, left, and T. J. Holmes appear the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation on May...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes say they didn’t cheat on spouses, were already divorcing
Singer Ben Bridwell, left, and Band of Horses perform at the Global Citizen Festival in...
Band of Horses, Shane Smith & The Saints to headline Hogs For the Cause
FILE - A CVS store sign is displayed in Pittsburgh on Feb. 3, 2023. CVS Health is introducing...
CVS Health lays out changes to clarify prescription drug pricing that may save some customers money
Pink performs on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
P!nk extends record-shattering Summer Carnival stadium tour into 2024