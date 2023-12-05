Jayden Daniels’ bowl game status still undecided, Brian Kelly says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 13 LSU Tigers (9-3) will conclude their 2023 season in the ReliaQuest Bowl against the Wisconsin Badgers (7-5).

The teams will kick off on Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. CST at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

In a press conference on Tues., Dec. 5, Coach Brian Kelly says Jayden Daniels has not decided whether he will play or not.

Jayden Daniels has not made a decision on playing in @LSUfootball bowl game, says #LSU Brian Kelly. — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 5, 2023

Kelly made it clear that the team’s defense was unacceptable. He says he began addressing defensive issues after the Tigers’ 49-55 loss to Ole Miss, during which the Rebels racked up 706 total yards of offense.

“We are here to win championships,” Kelly said. “Our defense did not play to the level that our standard is set at.”

He says assistant coaches have to “finish their responsibilities to LSU,” and evaluations will continue until recruiting ends. He says he is not afraid to make decisions that are best for the program.

“I’m not happy about it. Nobody’s happy about it. Our fans shouldn’t be happy about it. We have to do things, to make sure that doesn’t happen again,” he said.

"Our defense did not play to the level that our standard is set at."



"I'm not happy about it. Nobody's happy about it. Our fans shouldn't be happy about it. We have to do things, to make sure that doesn't happen again." @LSUfootball Brian Kelly still evaluating assistants.

Kelly also touched on the drama surrounding the committee’s decision to put Alabama in the playoff instead of undefeated Florida State University.

“Unfortunately Florida State wasn’t the same team later in the year, that at the beginning of the year, due to the injury to the quarterback,” he said.

This will be the first time LSU has played in the ReliaQuest Bowl since 2014 when the No. 14 Tigers defeated Iowa 21-14 to finish the year 10-3 overall. At that time, it was known as The Outback Bowl. LSU running back Jeremy Hill was named the game’s MVP with 28 carries for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

The last time the Tigers played the Badgers was in the 2016 season opener at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. No. 5 LSU was upset by Wisconsin, 16-14. The two teams also met a couple of years before, with No. 13 LSU beating No. 14 Wisconsin in the 2014 season opener, 28-24, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

