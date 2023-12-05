BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Juvenile, Mannie Fresh to reunite Tiny Desk Band for New Year’s Eve at Saenger Theatre

Juvenile performs at BUKU Music and Art Project at Mardi Gras World on Friday, March 10, 2017,...
Juvenile performs at BUKU Music and Art Project at Mardi Gras World on Friday, March 10, 2017, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On New Year’s Eve, New Orleans rap legend Juvenile will look to the future with a big nod to his past.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of his third studio album “400 Degreez”, Juvenile is reuniting his “Tiny Desk Band” for a performance at the Saenger Theatre to ring in 2024.

The 400 Degreez was released on November 3, 1998, on Universal Records and Bryan “Baby” Williams’ Cash Money Records. It is still Juvenile’s best-selling album of his solo career. The album was certified 4x platinum by the RIAA on December 19, 2000.

NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts is a video series of live concerts hosted by NPR music at the desk of All Songs Considered radio show host Bob Boilen. In the series, well-known bands perform with near acoustic or minimal stripped-down ensembles for intimate performances.

Last summer, Juvenile “went viral” when he threw his hat into the Tiny Desk ring and brought a New Orleans all-star band to Washington D.C. for a video that received critical acclaim.

Rather than traditional hip-hop samples, Juveniles songs were played by a live band and he brought out Mannie Fresh, Trombone Shorty, and Jon Batiste as his special guests.

For the New Year’s Eve show, Juvenile says that the only thing that will be different from the Tiny Desk performance is that the band will be more dynamic, featuring a full sound.

The performance hosted by Juvenile and Mannie Fresh will start at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31. Tickets can be purchased here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLU student dead after incident at biology building
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
The US Coast Guard said it is searching a portion of the Gulf for 50-year-old fisherman Felipe...
Coast Guard suspends search for overboard fisherman Felipe Lozano
A fight between two McDonald's employees lead to a shooting on Canal Street on Wed., Nov. 29.
Fight between McDonald’s employees leads to shooting in New Orleans

Latest News

L to R: Ukrainian Parliament member Davyd Arakhamia, Ukraine Consul General Vitalii Tarasuik...
Ukrainian delegation visits New Orleans
'Mr. Big Stuff' singer Jean Knight of New Orleans dies at 80
Jean Knight, New Orleans soul singer known for ‘Mr. Big Stuff,' dies at 80
Jean Knight, New Orleans soul singer known for ‘Mr. Big Stuff,” dies at 80
Jean Knight
Jean Knight, New Orleans soul singer known for ‘Mr. Big Stuff,’ dies at 80