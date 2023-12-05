Major infrastructure projects underway in Kenner, Metairie

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Infrastructure projects worth millions of dollars are underway in Jefferson Parish, including in the City of Kenner.

On Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie, there is a $1.5 million Jefferson Parish government project that has recreational components.

Angela DeSoto is the director of Jefferson Parish’s Engineering Department.

“We’re building a new multi-use path that will connect what will ultimately be the Segnette Greenway, which is another multi-use path that’s coming along the banks of the Segnette Canal over to Downs Boulevard, so they connect to Lafreniere Park,” said Angela DeSoto, director of Jefferson Parish’s Engineering Department.

“So the goal is to connect both the Chapelle neighborhood and the neighborhood surrounding Lafreniere Park to the park for both pedestrians and for bikers.”

DeSoto said the project is funded by a federal community development block grant, Jefferson Parish parkway overlay zone funds, and money from Council District 4.

“It’s going to be 10 feet wide, (a) concrete path divided so it will be safe riding and walking for pedestrians,” DeSoto said.

Not far away on a stretch of Veterans Boulevard in Kenner, between Williams and Roosevelt Boulevards, more roadwork is underway. Kenner Mayor Mike Glaser says it is sorely needed.

“It’s a new overlay,” he said. “We’re adding a much-needed northbound turn lane from Westbound Veterans to Northbound Williams.”

And an even bigger project is happening on Williams Boulevard in Kenner. Glaser says it costs $15.5 million.

“We’re eliminating the dual turning lane in the middle, adding some bike lanes, adding some new signals and some new streetscaping and lights for beautification, safety,” Glaser said. “It’s 40 percent federal, 40 percent state, 20 percent city, and the city funds with bonds and Kenner’s 20/30 plan.”

On West Esplanade in Metairie, a sewer lift station project is nearing completion says DeSoto.

“We have two small sewer lift stations, one at Richland, one at Cleary on the north side of West Esplanade, that have been eliminated,” DeSoto said. “And they’re being combined into one larger lift station, which is located in the U-turn, the middle of the U-turn lanes between Cleary and Richland. That project is $2.8 million and construction should be complete within about a month.”

Kenner is also planning a $6 million project for Roosevelt Boulevard between West Napoleon and West Metairie.

“(It) is several years past its use, so it’s in the design phase now,” Glaser said. “We hope to start construction within 12 months and it’s going to be about a 14-month construction.”

There is a line of trees on the narrow neutral ground.

“It has about an 8-foot median that has trees that the canopies are too big now for the roadway and the roots are now damaging the roadway, so we’re going to eliminate approximately 28 trees, repair some of the drainage work in that median and then resurface the roadway,” Glaser said.

But work on Roosevelt between Airline Drive and West Metairie, where the median is larger and lined with huge oaks, will have to wait.

“It’s not in the plan now for anything,” Glaser said. “We know it is slowly deteriorating, but we did put capital outlay on this year’s capital outlay for the city to try to get monies to repair that.”

