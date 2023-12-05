More cold fronts on the way as cooling trend continues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another cold front has dropped temperatures even cooler this morning.

We will keep the upper-level clouds with cooler daytime highs in the low to mid-60s throughout the day on Tuesday after the cool start.

Wednesday yet another cold front comes through, dropping temperatures even further into the mid-50s by the afternoon. Overnight into Thursday morning, patchy frost will be possible on the North Shore as temperatures fall near freezing.

Moisture and warmer temperatures quickly return by the end of the week with highs back into the 70s Friday ahead of a storm system.

A severe weather threat is outlined by the Storm Prediction Center to our north including Shreveport and much of Louisiana for Saturday. This highlighted area will likely extend eastward to include parts of our area by the weekend.

We will keep a close eye on the potential for strong to severe storms overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Much cooler air will follow for the latter half of the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.