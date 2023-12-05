BBB Accredited Business
Negotiations underway to sell troubled Willows apartments

By Meg Gatto
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Negotiations are underway between the owner of The Willows apartments and an undisclosed Texas-based company, according to New Orleans City Councilman Oliver Thomas.

The talks, driven by a series of Fox 8 Defenders reports, aim to address long-standing issues at the complex.

The prospective buyer, a Texas-based company with New Orleans ties, wishes to remain anonymous at this early negotiation stage.

A comprehensive plan is in development for The Willows, pending a successful sale.

Recent city ordinances grant authority to impose taxes on non-profit property owners who neglect their residential properties.

The Fox 8 Defenders have detailed deplorable living conditions at The Willows, Parc Fontaine, and The Bellemont, complexes owned by Global Ministries Foundation.

Councilman Thomas says if the deal goes through, it could be finalized around Mardi Gras.

The CEO of the non-profit, Richard Hamlet, has not returned a request for comment.

