New Orleans residents question leaders’ response to flooding

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Questions remain surrounding how leaders responded after the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board admitted that several components of the aging infrastructure failed, contributing to serious street flooding Saturday (Dec. 2).

Michael Lester, a Lakeview resident, said he knew there was a possibility for extreme weather, but he did not expect flooding.

“It was flooded here, all the way there, and flooded on Belle Air,” Lester said.

Lester and his family are signed up for alerts from NOLA Ready, a city department that ensures residents have information ahead of weather and other events.

“I got an alert from the city saying that the mayor is out of town, but get no alerts about what’s happening in the neighborhood,” Lester said.

“We did not send an alert over the weekend. It did not fit the parameters of rainfall for what we’re looking for,” said Collin Arnold with the New Orleans Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (NOHSEP).

NOLA Ready’s website said their purpose is to “ensure that New Orleanians are prepared and connected to emergency information before, during, and after disasters.”

“You should be getting the flash flood warnings from the National Weather Service already. Often, NOLA Ready will amplify those and repost or retweet.” Arnold said.

The first message sent from NOLA Ready on Saturday was about a Christmas parade.

“You have to take into consideration that we’re not focused on just one thing in this city. We had a major event that was going to occur,” Arnold said.

Throughout the flooding, the Sewerage and Water Board said Mayor LaToya Cantrell was in the loop although she is out of the country.

“The Mayor was kept abreast,” said Ron Spooner, Interim Director of the Sewerage and Water Board. “I specifically kept her abreast via email on Saturday.”

Leaders maintain that the flooding was not a pump problem, rather it was a power problem. Two turbines were down, while multiple other pumps were running at limited capacity.

“We were running at limited capacity because we have limited power,” said Spooner. “Once you’re limited by power, you’re limited by the number of pumps we can run.”

Construction of a new power substation is underway, but will not be online until the 2025 hurricane season.

