New Orleans vehicle owners have little recourse but to pay for damage from Saturday’s flood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many New Orleans drivers are dealing with the aftermath of weekend flood waters drowning their engines and soaking their vehicle interiors.

Attorney and Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti says, “It’s just another example of the dysfunction of the City of New Orleans.”

Failures in the city’s water drainage system left drivers stranded Saturday morning, and the lack of warning from the NOLA Ready alert system prevented many from moving vehicles to higher neutral ground parking before water damage occurred.

With two failed turbines diminishing pumping capacity, and no alerts from the city of a flooding threat, most residents were caught by surprise.

Now, those drivers have a mess on their hands. One insurance agent says you shouldn’t be quick to hop back behind the wheel.

“Do not drive it,” Dan Burghardt said. “We don’t know how high that water went. It could cause engine damage if they start it up.”

Mechanics at Crescent City Automotive on Magazine Street showed Fox 8 some of the damaged cars they are working on. Problems range from wet carpets to flooded air filters.

“It’s going to be expensive in most of the cases, but what are you going to do? You have to file a claim,” Burghardt said.

The expense falls solely on vehicle owners, many with high deductibles.

Raspanti says you can sue the city for damages, but don’t expect a payout anytime soon.

“The City of New Orleans is judgment-proof. They just don’t pay their judgments. So, sorry to tell everybody. You’re out of luck,” Raspanti said. “The pumps continue not to work, and your cars continue to flood, and you cannot sue, successfully, the people that are responsible.”

Even out of luck, Burghardt says comprehensive insurance is essential in this city.

After paying your deductible, Burghardt warns the claim process will likely increase your monthly payments for at least three years.

If the flooding had damaged a handful of vehicles in the city, the headache of repairs might have passed swiftly. But with so many affected, Burghardt predicts a bottleneck at auto shops lasting into the new year.

“With the time element of waiting for all of this to take place, it could be a month, depending on the number of cars that are damaged,” Burghardt said.

If your vehicle is fully paid off and you’re looking to cut costs, Burghardt says a risky option could be dropping collision coverage and keeping just the comprehensive plan. That should save you about 70% of monthly insurance costs while keeping you protected from some total losses, if you can avoid costly crashes.

Construction of a new power substation is underway but will not be online until hurricane season 2025.

Sewerage & Water Board officials are expected to go before the City Council on Wednesday to discuss Saturday’s flooding event.

