Nicondra: Mostly cloudy and cool with another cold front on the way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another gray day with the southwest flow in the middle and upper levels keeping cloud cover overhead. At the surface several weak cold fronts continue to keep winds northerly and drier dew points at the surface. For Tuesday we will once again see filtered sun with cool high temperatures in the 60s. Chilly conditions overnight Tuesday into the Wednesday with some 30s north and 40s south. The next front should pick up the wind a bit more and be strong enough to shift the cloud cover south for at least about 24 hours. You’ll want to use the heavy jackets and coats for most of the day on Wednesday into Thursday. Thursday morning look for a light freeze and frost across the region with many locations falling into the low to mid 30s north of Lake Pontchartrain into the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Expect a quick rebound as winds will be more easterly and southeasterly by the afternoon with clouds and moisture returning. Friday high temperatures will be in the 70s. The warm moist air will provide fuel for stronger storms ahead of the next weather system pushing in for the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.